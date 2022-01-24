Louise Gallups

Columbiana

Louise Gallups, age 86, of Columbiana, passed away Monday, Jan. 24.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 26 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the chapel with Dr. Steve Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Pinelawn Gardens. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Gallups is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Mamie Barnes; brothers, Joe, Lee, James Edward, Ralph, and Charlie Barnes; sister, Freida Perry; husbands, Phillip Creel Sr., Bob Haywood, and Porter “Harlan” Gallups; and granddaughter, Nena Goode.

She is survived by her children, Phillip Creel Jr. (Lisa), Becky Culpepper (David), and Breck Barnes (Gina); grandchildren, Christine Roof, Kimberly Easter, Jennie Creel, Jay Barnes (Sarah), Allison Douds, Sam Zangrele (Zack), and Chris Roberson; sisters, Bettie Wade, and Nettie Jones (Jimmy); many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; a host of family and friends.

A special thanks to Lakeside Hospice.

