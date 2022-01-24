Montevallo police reports for Dec. 16-Jan. 19

The following incidents were reported by the Montevallo Police Department from Dec. 16, 2021, through Jan. 19, 2022:

Dec. 16

-Larceny/theft – theft – from yards, less than $500 from Main Street (residence/home). Stolen were three blue chairs valued at $45.

Dec. 19

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and PI appears in public place under influence from Main Street (restaurant). Recovered was a needle with blood and an unknown substance inside valued at $2.

-Larceny/theft – shoplifting, less than $500 from Cedar Street (supermarket). Stolen were paper towels and toilet paper, dryer sheets/bug spray and motor oil valued at $75.

-Property damage from Highway 119 (highway/street). Damaged was a driver side rear door of vehicle scratched valued at $350.

Dec. 20

-Trespass warning from Cedar Street (other/unknown).

Dec. 21

-Unauthorized use of auto – no force from Ammersee Lakes Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a 2021 black Ford Escape valued at $30,000.

-Theft of lost property 4th degree from Cedar Street (restaurant). Stolen was a leopard print notepad book and $250 cash valued at $270.

-Information only from Hidden Trace Court (other/unknown).

Dec. 22

-Assault – harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Buckingham Circle (residence/home).

-Unauthorized use of auto – no force from Graham Street (residence/home). Stolen was a 2006 black Volvo S60 valued at $400.

Dec. 22

-Information only from Crestview Drive (highway/street).

Dec. 23

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense from Commerce Street (residence/home). Recovered was a syringe/needle valued at $1.

Dec. 24

-Assault – harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 500 Block of Hicks Street (other/unknown).

-Traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol) from Highway 10 at Highway 219 (highway/street). Recovered was a Polymer80 9mm with 1 mag and 15 rounds and holster valued at $500.

Dec. 26

-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (residence/home).

-Burglary – non-residence – force and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 13000 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home). Stolen was a Ryobi table saw, hand tools, Ryobi drill set, Makita combo tool set and Ryobi miter saw valued at $1,400.

Dec. 28

-Information only from County Road 22 at Stephens Drive (highway/street).

-Larceny/theft – theft – from residence, $500 – less than $1,500 and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 200 Block of Pineview Road (residence/home). Stolen was a 2019 Coleman mini bike and motorcycle helmet valued at $680.

Dec. 29

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 from the 100 Block of Heritage Trace Parkway (residence/home). Stolen was a small brown box with a wooden sign inside valued at $160.

-Assault – harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the 200 Block of Graham Street (residence/home).

-Found property from Moore Springs Road (residence/home).

Jan. 4

-Assault – harassment (harassment/intimidation) from the County Road 10 (convenience store).

Jan. 5

-Damaged property – criminal mischief from the 100 Block of Skyview Drive (residence/home). Damaged were four tires from a 2003 Ford Explorer valued at $400.

Jan. 6

-Information only from the 400 Block of Tecumseh Street (residence/home). Stolen was a 10k gold firefighter cross valued at $200.

Jan. 8

-Property damage from University Mobile Home Park (residence/home). Damaged was a 2009 Blue GMC Yukon XL valued at $350.

Jan. 9

-Domestic incident from University Mobile Home Park (residence/home).

-Liquor – minor consume alcohol and traffic – leaving the scene of an accident from Vine Street at Main Street (residence/home).

Jan. 10

-Assault – aggravated assault non-family – other weapon from Graham Street (parking lot/garage). Recovered was a pink baseball bat valued at $1.

-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (specialty store).

-Information only from Graham Street (residence/home).

Jan. 11

-Trespass warning from Highway 10 (service/gas station).

Jan. 13

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense from Highway 119 (highway/street). Recovered was syringes with contents and a metal spoon with Heroine residue valued at $15.

-Larceny/theft – shoplifting, less than $500 from Highway 25 (supermarket). Stolen was packaged meat valued at $30.

Larceny/theft – shoplifting, less than $500 from Highway 25 (supermarket). Stolen was packaged meat valued at $30.

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Robert Street (residence/home).

Jan. 14

-Property damage from Main Street (other/unknown).

-Property damage from Oak Street (other/unknown). Damaged was an exterior door window valued at $1.

-Property damage from Oak Street (other/unknown). Damaged was a rear bumper valued at $1.

Jan. 15

-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (supermarket).

-Dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana 0.90 grams valued at $25.

Jan. 16

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $500 – less than $1,500 and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home). Stolen was a wallet containing drivers license, social security card and Wells Fargo debit card valued at $0.

-Domestic incident from Hicks Street (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – TOP 2, $1,500-$2,500 and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Cobblestone Lane (parking lot/garage). Stolen were three laptops, a 12 inch audio pipe speaker, DJ mix board and small table valued at $1,950.

Jan. 17

-Found property from Hicks Street (field/woods). Found were three male wallets and three female wallets.

-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to business from Highway 25 (commercial). Damaged was IPSO 60 lbs washing machine, Speed Queen 20 lb washing machine and card machine valued at $1,900.

-Damaged property – criminal mischief from Graham Street (highway/street). Damaged was a rear window valued at $200.

Jan. 19

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Island Street (residence/home).

-Information only from Veteran/County Road 73 (highway/street).

-Larceny/theft – theft – firearms, $500 – less than $1,500 from Overland Road (residence/home). Stolen was a Taurus 9mm valued at $200.

-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Skyview Drive (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a windshield and drivers side window valued at $2,000.

-Trespass warning from Highway 25 (specialty store). Recovered was Cocaine 1.00 grams, Methamphetamine, marijuana, Heroine, glass smoking pipe with burnt residue and three needles valued at $3.

-Dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Highway 25 (specialty store). Recovered was Cocaine 1.00 grams, Methamphetamine, marijuana, Heroine, glass smoking pipe with burnt residue and three needles valued at $3.