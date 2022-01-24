RaceTrac location in Alabaster opening soon

By WILLIAM MARLOW | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – RaceTrac gas station is continuing to make progress on a new store location in Alabaster and will likely be fully open by this spring, according to company officials.

RaceTrac is famous for having “Whatever Gets You Going” and will soon be bringing that spirit to Alabaster. Communications Manager Jeanine Jones said that the Alabaster storefront is under construction currently and is scheduled to open late spring.

As part of the ongoing development, the company is now looking to hire additional employees to operate the new store location.

“RaceTrac offers ‘A career that gets you going and keeps you growing’ and we welcome applicants for full and part time positions,” Jones said. “We are looking forward to joining the Alabaster community.”

This location will bring approximately 25 new jobs to the Alabaster and Saginaw communities. RaceTrac offers both full and part-time employees access to medical, vision and dental benefits, as well as access to RaceTrac’s 401(k) matching plan.

The city of Alabaster is also excited to welcome another business to the area as Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said the city has a ribbon-cutting event planned as the business nears closer to opening.

“The intersection of U.S. 31 and Fulton Springs Road lies in one of the highest-traffic areas of the city, and is in close proximity to I-65,” Wagner said. “RaceTrac will be convenient and accessible to thousands of drivers every day, and we can’t wait to celebrate their grand opening.”

The company is also focused on a team-oriented culture as Jones said 82 percent of RaceTrac store leaders are internally promoted.

The Alabaster store will be the fourth RaceTrac convenience store in Alabama, in addition to Chelsea, Gardendale and Oxford.