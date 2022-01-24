Sheriff’s reports for Dec. 14-21

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Dec. 14-21, 2021:

Dec. 14

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A metal pipe with residue was recovered.

-Harassment from the 600 block of Heatherbrooke Parkway, Birmingham.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 3000 block of Somerset Trace, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 4900 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A mailbox valued at $300 was damaged.

Dec. 15

-Harassment from the 80 block of Miller’s Farm Road, Columbiana.

-Missing person from the 9800 block of North Main Street, Wilsonville.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 4200 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana.

-Theft of property from the 0 block of Shelby County 469, Sterrett. A 1984 Ford Mustang valued at $10,000 was stolen.

Dec. 16

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from U.S. 31 at Alabama 70, Calera. A tin can with heroin residue was confiscated.

-Missing person, miscellaneous information from the 5000 block of Forestwood Lane, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 13100 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Sheffield Lane, Birmingham.

-Identity theft, theft from the 1000 block of Berrington Circle, Birmingham. $1,726.95 was stolen from a credit card.

-Theft of property from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham (Walmart). A purse valued at $90, checkbook, $200 in U.S. currency, two sets of keys including key fobs valued at $700 and various personal items were stolen.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of West College Street, Columbiana. A small metal pipe was confiscated.

-Harassment from the 1000 block of Drayton Way, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea at Chelsea Middle School.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 9500 block of Shelby County 55, Westover. A comforter valued at $18 and a bottle of Coke valued at $2 were stolen.

-Forgery second degree from Wells Fargo Bank.

-Burglary from the 13000 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. A vacuum cleaner was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 600 block of Brothers Avenue, Wilsonville. A bag with suspected meth (7.5 grams) was confiscated.

-Criminal trespass from the 800 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 53000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Property damage from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 5. A 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan was damaged.

-Incident from the 9900 block of North Main Street, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 1600 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

Dec. 17

-Burglary from the 5000 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. Assorted U.S. currency in the amount of $140 was stolen, and a drive-thru window, front window, two doors and an ADT panel were damaged.

-Burglary from Applebee’s, 88 Chesser Plantation Lane, Chelsea. A mixture of cash and checks valued at $848.81 was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 5400 block of Woodford Drive, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 10000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A 2014 Toyota Camry was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 0 block of Morris Estates Drive, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous information from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 9000 block of Shelby County 280, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 5200 block of Birdsong Road, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 2700 block of Pelham Parkway, Pelham. A torn bag containing a green leafy substance believed to be spice (.75 gram), a scale with residue and a glass bong with residue were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2400 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 17000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. A Savage Axis II firearm valued at $472.87, two boxes of 30/06 shells valued at $100 and a Zeiss scope valued at $300 were stolen.

-Civil dispute from the 1000 block of Shelby County 36, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Indian Crest Drive, Indian Springs. A metal mailbox was damaged.

-Fraudulent use of a debit card from an unknown location. $127.53 was stolen via a transaction on a prepaid Visa debit card.

Dec. 18

-Domestic investigation from the 1200 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Morris Estates Drive, Wilsonville.

-Assault from the 30500 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 5500 block of Parkview Circle, Birmingham.

-Agency assist from Southwood Mobile Home Park, Alabaster. A screen door, main door and door jamb were damaged.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 and Cedar Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 300 block of Kings Ranch Lane, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from Wayne’s Lane, Vandiver. Two rows of oak wood valued at $125 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 3100 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Attempting to elude, paraphernalia from the 11000 block of U.S. 280, Sterrett. A glass pipe with residue was confiscated.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from an unlisted location.

-Incident from the 4400 block of Village Green Drive, Birmingham. A front door frame valued at $500 was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Essex Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from U.S. 280 and Brook Highland Parkway, Birmingham.

-Attempting to elude from the 16400 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. Methamphetamine (4.1 grams), synthetic marijuana (14.6 grams), Xanax (3 count), Clonidine (22 count), Alprazolam (1 count), prescription Gabapentin (21 count) and various drug paraphernalia were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 100 block of Racking Lane, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. A partial Suboxone strip (.3 grams) and a glass pipe with residue were reported.

Dec. 19

-Unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle from Wild Turkey Lane, Maylene. $200 in U.S. currency was stolen.

-Death investigation from the 5200 block of Birdsong Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 13400 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo. Four passenger car tires were damaged.

-Theft of property from the 10 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. A 2021 Dodge Challenger was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle from the 200 block of Hayride Road, Maylene. A leather wallet valued at $20, U.S. currency in the amount of $320 and an Alabama driver license were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 1 block of Longmeadow Way, Maylene. $30 in miscellaneous bills was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle from the 40 block of Bluebird Drive, Maylene.

-Sex offender verification from the 100 block of Rockhill Drive, Shelby.

-Incident from an unspecified location in Calera.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Valentine Trail, Wilsonville. A Taurus 9-millimeter handgun with a 32-round magazine was stolen.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 300 block of Kings Ranch Lane, Chelsea (Sandlin Home).

-Incident from the 100 block of Stonehaven Circle, Pelham. A CDR with Faro scans and a Toshiba memory card were reported.

Dec. 20

-Drug paraphernalia from Alabama 145 near Strawberry Road, Shelby. Two glass pipes with residue, two used syringes with an unknown clear liquid and a metal pipe with narcotics residue were confiscated.

-Missing person from the 0 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 400 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.

-Incident from the 100 block of Mildred Street, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 435, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle, theft of property from the 6000 block of Eagle Point Circle, Birmingham. A Sony PlayStation with 25 games valued at $1,000 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 16500 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 600 block of Fowler Lane, Shelby.

-Unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle from the 200 block of Hayride Road, Maylene.

-Criminal trespass from the 200 block of Woodbury Drive, Sterrett.

-Criminal trespass from the 11000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 4400 block of Joinertown Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence from the 4900 block of Altadena South Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle, theft of property from an unspecified location on U.S. 280. A wallet, Home Depot card valued at $500, two USAA cards, Alabama driver license and military ID were stolen.

-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 200 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 East at Chesser Drive, Chelsea.

Dec. 21

-Theft of property fourth degree from Cedar Way, Montevallo. A DeWalt chop saw valued at $400 was stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of Belmont Way, Chelsea. Two checks were confiscated.

-Incident from the 20 block of Southwood Drive, Alabaster.

-Incident from Shelby County 42 and Shelby County 308, Shelby.

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Eagle Valley Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Shelby County 478, Leeds.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Moonlight Bay, Shelby.

-Domestic investigation from the 34000 block of Portobello Road, Birmingham.

-Property damage from Alabama 25 and McBrayer Drive, Vincent. A 2018 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of Shelby County 253, Montevallo.

-Theft of firearms from the 0 block of Grant Street, Wilton. A Colt 45 handgun with one magazine valued at $1,000, a Smith & Wesson revolver valued at $600, a 9-millimeter Hi Point auto pistol valued at $300, .38 revolver valued at $400 and a Colt Woodsman 22 auto pistol valued at $800 were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 55 and Haven Hill Lane, Vandiver. A white crystal substance that tested positive for meth was confiscated.

-Property damage from Shelby County 22 at Shelby County 16, Calera. A 2019 Chevy Silverado was damaged.

-Reckless endangerment, criminal mischief from the 700 block of Shelby County 315, Columbiana. A driveway gate sustained $100 in damages.

-Property damage from the 2900 block of Spring Creek Road, Montevallo.