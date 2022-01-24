Sheriff’s reports for Dec. 17-28

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Dec. 17-28:

Dec. 17

-Violation of protection from abuse from the 300 block of Deer Lane, Vincent.

Dec. 21

-Receiving stolen property third degree from the 5500 block of Surrey Lane, Birmingham. A Springfield Hellcat 9-millimeter firearm valued at $549 was recovered.

Dec. 22

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 16000 block of Shelby County 42, Shelby. Meth (4.1 grams), synthetic marijuana (14.6 grams), Xanax (3 count), Clonidine (22 count), Alprazolam (1 count), prescription Gabapentin (21 count) and various drug paraphernalia were confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 2000 block of Pelham Parkway, Pelham. $670.97 was stolen from a check.

-Harassment from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from Bullet Lane, Wilsonville.

-Death investigation from an unlisted location.

-Property damage from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A retaining wall sustained $1,500 in damages.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 19000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A Social Security card was recovered.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, possession of burglar’s tools from the 100 block of Shelby County 433, Chelsea. A Ryobi reciprocating saw and a DeWalt reciprocating saw, each with two batteries, were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 100 block of Shelby County 433, Chelsea. Xanax (.03 gram), Zolpidem Tartrate (Ambien) (.03 gram), marijuana (0.1 gram) and a glass pipe were confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Atchison Drive, Chelsea. An AIRFORCE 12C1 plasma cutter valued at $900 was stolen.

-Allowing dogs to run at large from Cotton Road, Vandiver.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 300 block of Birmingham Street, Wilton. Miscellaneous pairs of shoes and footwear valued at $300 were damaged.

-DUI-controlled substance from an unlisted location.

Dec. 23

-Fire investigation from the 4000 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana. A chimney of a residential home was burned.

-Theft of property, burglary from the 100 block of Blackstone Court, Chelsea. A wedding band valued at $1,000, diamond ring valued at $850, $2 bills (236 count valued at $472), $3 dime packets (10 count valued at $30), $5 quarter packets (14 count valued at $70) and Silver Dollars (908 count from years 1971-1978 and valued at $908) were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 400 block of Sky Ridge, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 200 block of Arbor Court, Sterrett. A FedEx package was stolen.

-Theft of property, criminal mischief from the 48000 block of Alabama 25, Sterrett. A Bad Boy zero-turn lawn mower valued at $5,500 and a utility trailer valued at $4,500 were stolen; and a metal gate sustained $300 in damages.

-Criminal trespassing third degree from the 400 block of Polo Trace, Chelsea.

-Unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle from the 100 block of Wildflower Drive, Maylene. A car key to a Nissan Kicks SUV valued at $50 and a bottle of women’s perfume were stolen.

-Incident from the 600 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 100 block of Nolen Lane, Alabaster.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Shelby County 416, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property from the 40 block of Christy Drive, Shelby. Hydrocodone (40 count, 325 milligrams) was stolen.

-Identity theft from the 1100 block of Berwick Road, Birmingham.

-Theft, identity theft from the 3600 block of Tall Timber Drive, Birmingham. Amounts of $2,500 and $4,200 were stolen in two separate transactions.

-Theft of property from an unknown location. Transactions from the victim’s bank totaled $1,490 in stolen funds.

Dec. 24

-DUI from Grand Slam Drive and Sports Highland Parkway, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 90 block of Diamond Lane, Montevallo.

-Unlawful breaking and entering of motor vehicle, theft of property from an unlisted location. A Glock .45-caliber firearm valued at $750 was stolen.

-Criminal mischief from Diamond Lane, Montevallo. A bedroom window was broken and a piece of underpinning was pulled from a trailer.

-Incident from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Wilsonville.

-Burglary from the 300 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby. An AR-15, box of 5.56 ammunition, a small safe containing important documents, keys to a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and keys to a lawn mower were stolen.

Dec. 25

-Incident from the 2000 block of Shelby County 30, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of Harvest Ridge Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Salser Lane, Birmingham.

-Criminal trespassing from the 53000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 200 block of Ewing Street, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence-strangulation, harassment from the 90 block of Heritage Road, Shelby.

-Theft of property-controlled substance from the 90 block of Sagebrush Lane, Alabaster. Zubsolv pills (10 count, 2.1 milligrams) and Clonazepam pills (45 count, 1 milligram) were stolen.

-Civil dispute from the 1000 block of Shelby County 36, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 3000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham. A brick wall was damaged.

Dec. 26

-Incident from the 53000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Criminal trespassing from the 300 block of Millers Farm Road, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 307, Shelby. A .243 Savage Axis rifle valued at $350 was confiscated.

-Suicide attempt from Birmingham Street, Wilton.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property fourth degree from the 3000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A Samsung Galaxy 802 valued at $200, antique lantern, Homelite chainsaw and an inverter were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 Building of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Wakota Trail, Wilsonville.

-Aggravated cruelty to animals, criminal mischief from the 700 block of Shelby County 443, Wilsonville. A heifer was damaged.

-Incident from the 4900 block of Cahaba Valley Trace, Birmingham.

-Burglary from the 5000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A HiSense TV valued at $350 was stolen, and a machete valued at $15 was confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 3200 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham. $1,000 in cash was stolen.

-DUI from Shelby County 97 and Shelby Springs Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property from an unlisted location. An iPhone 13 Promax valued at $1,100 was stolen.

-Assault, leaving the scene of an accident from the 11000 block of Shelby County 41, Leeds. A 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 and a 1999 Ford F-150 were damaged.

-Property damage from the 4500 block of Shelby County 16, Calera. A 2021 Honda CR-V was damaged.

-Assault from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

Dec. 27

-Incident from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A Wendy’s drive-thru awning was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 13000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Receiving stolen property first degree, obstructing identity of vehicle from Meadowlark Drive at U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2015 Nissan Altima was recovered.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby.

-Theft of property from the 100 block of Chelsea Corners Way, Chelsea. $1,700 was stolen.

-Permit to carry in vehicle or concealed on person from Brook Highland Parkway at Missionary Ridge, Birmingham. A Jennings firearm valued at $50 was confiscated.

-Harassing communications from the 900 block of Shire Valley Farms, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 2400 block of Westover Road, Sterrett.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 31 and Industrial Road, Alabaster.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 500 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. A women’s wallet, numerous cards and identity documents and $130 in cash were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 500 block of Shoal Run Trace, Birmingham. An AR style rifle valued at $727 was stolen.

-Illegal possession of a credit or debit card from the 3200 block of Mountain Ridge Circle, Birmingham. $3,000 was stolen from a checking account.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 16000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett. A small container with a white crystal substance (29 grams), baggie with white crystal residue (0.3 gram), baggie with green leafy substance (2 grams) and three wooden pipes were confiscated.

-Menacing, reckless endangerment from the 16000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Traffic pursuit, fleeing or attempting to elude from U.S. 280 West and Boardman Drive, Chelsea.

-Criminal mischief third degree from the 80 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea. Two solar powered lights valued at $100,, an outdoor penguin Christmas decoration valued at $40 and porch railing were damaged.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Eagle Hollow Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Dunnavant Place, Birmingham. A certified mail envelope of a vehicle title was recovered.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Lake Drive, Shelby. A 2013 Toyota Corolla was damaged.

Dec. 28

-Theft of property from unit block of Greenbriar Ridge, Shoal Creek. A Trek Marlin 6S valued at $800 was stolen.

-Criminal mischief from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2017 Toyota Rav4 was damaged.

-Theft of property fourth degree from North Horton Road at Alabama 145, Wilsonville. A Spypoint Cell-Link model Tasco valued at $160 was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 41000 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. Meth (.13 gram) and a needle/cap with meth residue were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 1000 block of Cole Circle, Birmingham.

-Theft of property first degree from the 3700 block of Cahaba Beach Road, Birmingham. Property valued at amounts of $8,481.28, $6,583.57, $6,419.34, $5,077.11 and $8,223.64 were stolen.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 2400 block of Summerchase Drive, Hoover.

-Theft of property from the 900 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana. A Smith & Wesson firearm was stolen.

-Incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 416, Wilsonville.

-Illegal possession of a credit or debit card from the 500 block of Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 50 block of LB Road, Pelham.

-Domestic violence third degree-assault from the 600 block of Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham.