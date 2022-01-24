Sheriff’s reports for Dec. 26-Jan. 4

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Dec. 26, 2021, through Jan. 4, 2022:

Dec. 26

-Found property from the 100 block of Fawn Meadows Lane, Wilsonville. A Taurus Millennium 9-millimeter pistol was reported.

-Permitting dogs to run at large, civil dispute from the 52000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

Dec. 29

-Miscellaneous incident from Hawthorn Street, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 1200 block of Shelby County 49, Columbiana. A 2020 Chevy Silverado was damaged.

-Theft of property, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 4000 block of Indian Valley Road, Birmingham. A 9-millimeter SCCY pistol valued at $267 and a holster were stolen.

-Property damage from the 19000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A new sod area of the county services building was damaged.

-Theft fourth degree from the 7200 block of Whitetail Drive, Birmingham. Two gold chains valued at a combined $300 were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 4800 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 400 block of Stonegate Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Shelby County 441, Wilsonville. U.S. currency in the amount of $6,000 and assorted clothing valued at $500 were stolen.

-DUI-controlled substance from the 7800 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 200 block of Shelby County 416, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 100 block of Glenstone Drive, Columbiana.

-Criminal mischief from the 500 block of Chelsea Station Circle, Chelsea. A rear house door was chipped around the lock and sustained $300 in damages.

-Violation of protection from abuse order from the 2400 block of Westover Road, Westover.

Dec. 30

-Theft of property third degree, forgery third degree from Narrows Creek Drive, Birmingham. An iPhone 13 Pro valued at $1,200 was stolen.

-Incident from the intersection of U.S. 280 and Ft. Williams Street, Sylacauga, Alabama.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from Alabama 25 at Wayne’s Lane, Vandiver. A 2013 Ford Mustang was damaged.

-Public intoxication from the 5100 block of Cyrus Circle, Birmingham.

-Property damage from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 306, Calera. A 2021 Chevy Colorado was damaged.

-Violation of domestic violence protection order from the 2400 block of Westover Road, Sterrett.

-Domestic investigation from the 3800 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 2400 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Sterrett.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 1100 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2500 block of Mimosa Road, Leeds.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Ewing Street, Montevallo.

-Unlawfully concealed pistol without permit from the 0 block of Monte Bello Lane, Montevallo. A Ruger 9-millimeter handgun and magazine were confiscated.

-Incident from U.S. 280 and Summit Boulevard, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 4700 block of Old Highway 280, Westover.

-Incident from the 200 block of Shelby County 416, Wilsonville.

-Property damage from the 400 block of Massey Road, Alabaster.

Dec. 31

-Damage to property from U.S. 280 and Essex Drive, Chelsea. A 2008 Mitsubishi Galant sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Incident from Alabama 25 and Carlson Road, Wilsonville. A 2021 Chevy Silverado was damaged.

-Incident from Clear Springs Way, Shelby.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from U.S. 280 and Highland Lakes Drive, Birmingham. A 2016 Nissan NV200 was damaged.

-Property damage from the 3900 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 700 block of Heatherwood Drive, Hoover. A brick mailbox sustained $5,000 in damages.

-Incident from the 200 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Recovery of stolen vehicle from the 0 block of Wayne’s Lane, Vandiver. A 2006 Ford Freestar valued at $500 was recovered.

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 70 and Landfill Road, Columbiana.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Holcombe Lane, Columbiana. A driver license, birth certificate, purse and title to a Pontiac car were stolen.

-Civil dispute from the 0 block of Wayne’s Lane, Vandiver. A gas stove valued at $300 and a wooden kitchen table with two chairs valued at $100 were stolen.

-Forgery from the 0 block of Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham.

Jan. 1

-Domestic investigation from the 2400 block of Forest Lakes Lane.

-DUI from U.S. 280 and Resource Center Parkway, Birmingham.

-Harassment from AL-Youth Drive, Sterrett.

-DUI-alcohol from Cahaba Valley Road at Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-DUI-alcohol from the 11300 block of U.S. 280, Westover.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 2200 block of Retreat Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree from the 2000 block of Joiner Town Road, Columbiana. Assorted clothes and toiletries valued at $2,000 were burned.

-Incident from the 200 block of Rockhill Drive, Shelby.

-Suicide attempt from Morning Sun Drive, Birmingham.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 100 block of Crosscut Road, Alabaster. A Remington 572 Fieldmaster .22 rifle valued at $500, car battery charger valued at $100, Echo backpack blower valued at $746 and a Stihl Farmboss 271 chainsaw valued at $450 were stolen.

Jan. 2

-Incident from the 900 block of Barristers Court, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Lawley Drive, Montevallo.

-Domestic incident from the 9000 block of Shelby County 17, Maylene.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A white powder substance (3 grams), digital scale with residue and glass pipe with a brown and white substance were confiscated.

-Allowing dogs to roam at large, harassment from an unlisted location.

-Assault from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Burglary from the 300 block of Vick Drive, Wilsonville. Two leather jackets with Harley Davidson branding valued at $200, a Harley Davidson leather vest with rose on back valued at $100, an alpaca fur blanket valued at $175 and a record player valued at $100 were stolen.

Jan. 3

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Sterrett Drive, Sterrett.

-Theft of property first degree from the 0 block of Wages Drive, Wilsonville. A Mossy Oak wallet valued at $10, cash in the amount of $500, driver license valued at $20 and two pay cards were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 2400 block of Stonebrook Lane, Birmingham. $304.94 was stolen from a credit card.

-Identity theft from the 600 block of Smokey Road, Alabaster.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 50 block of Sugar Maple Lane, Wilsonville.

-Property damage from the 1200 block of Sun Valley Road, Harpersville.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Buie Road, Columbiana. A “one-hitter” (metal pipe with burnt marijuana residue), a burnt marijuana cigarette and a baggy with green leafy marijuana residue were recovered.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 5100 block of Stonehaven Drive, Birmingham. A Glock 43 firearm valued at $600 and $50 in loose U.S. currency were stolen.

-Assault from the 6000 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 200 block of Ridge Road, Shelby. Various articles of clothing were recovered.

-Abandoned vehicle from Shelby County 18 at Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-SORNA violation-registration with local law enforcement from the 100 block of New Bridge Lane, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Oakmont Circle, Birmingham. A wifi amp valued at $105 was stolen.

-Possession of firearm after alteration from the 0 block of Nelson Circle, Montevallo. A 9-millimeter handgun, 16 pieces of 9-millimeter ammunition and a 15-round Glock magazine were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-menacing from the 80 block of Nelson Circle, Montevallo.

Jan. 4

-Burglary, criminal mischief from the 5800 block of Shelby County 47, Chelsea. A pane of tempered glass valued at $300 was damaged.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Racking Lane, Columbiana.

-Identity theft from Bent Pine Drive, Helena.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Diamond Lane, Montevallo.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from Alabama 25 and Viaduct Drive, Harpersville.

-Incident from the 100 block of Huckleberry Drive, Maylene.

-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Willow Branch Trail, Chelsea.

-Found property from the 700 block of Shelby County 446, Columbiana. Five miscellaneous packages were found on Shelby County 446.

-Bond revocation-domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Diamond Lane, Montevallo.

-Criminal trespass from the 300 block of Shelby Forest Drive, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 6400 block of Old Highway 280, Sterrett.

-Property damage-vehicle versus deer from the area of Cahaba Valley Road and Retreat Drive, Birmingham. A 2018 Chevy Silverado was damaged.

-Death investigation from the 2900 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. Two passenger windows were damaged.

-Identity theft from the 1500 block of Southern Drive, Birmingham. A total of $77,137.79 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 3100 block of Bradford Place, Birmingham. A processing fee of $45 was stolen.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 2000 block of Westover Road, Westover.

-Incident from the 800 block of St. Vincent’s Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 5600 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A Spypoint micro link sim valued at $160 was stolen.