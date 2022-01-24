Sheriff’s reports for Dec. 3-15

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Dec. 3-15, 2021:

Dec. 3

-Theft of property third degree from the 400 block of Sunset Lake Circle, Chelsea. A $500 Apple gift card was stolen.

Dec. 8

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Doug Baker Boulevard, Birmingham. Five Versace cologne bottles valued at $329 were stolen.

Dec. 9

-Burglary third degree from the 100 block of Manning Place, Birmingham. An unknown quantity of Schedule II narcotic pain medication was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Glenstone Drive, Chelsea.

-Criminal trespass from the 100 block of Brantleyville Lane, Maylene.

-Harassment from the 3300 block of Shelby County 93, Helena.

-Harassing communications from Nolen Lane, Alabaster.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 500 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from Shelby County 17 and Serena Drive, Montevallo. A 2010 Volkswagen CC was partly destroyed by fire.

-Miscellaneous information from the 200 block of Sunrise Circle, Wilsonville.

-Miscellaneous information from the 1500 block of Shelby County 313, Columbiana.

-Identity theft from the 3000 block of Highland Lakes Road, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham (school bus).

-Theft from the 200 block of Shelby County 440, Chelsea. A card valued at $92.39 was stolen.

-Criminal mischief from the 500 block of Lime Creek Cove, Chelsea. Residential electrical wiring sustained $2,200 in damages.

-Miscellaneous incident from Alabama 119 at Cahaba Valley Drive, Birmingham. A rim and tire on a 2020 Landrover Range Rover was damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 0 block of Baron Drive, Chelsea. A brick mailbox was damaged.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 7500 block of Shelby County 43, Sterrett. A 2004 Ford Ranger was damaged.

-Harassing communications from Nolen Lane, Alabaster.

-Harassment from the 3300 block of Shelby County 93, Helena.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea (Chelsea Middle School).

Dec. 10

-Miscellaneous incident from an unknown location.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2300 block of Shelby County 33, Chelsea.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 at Walmart, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items valued at $262.10 were stolen.

-Assault third degree from the 2300 block of Shelby County 33, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 0 block of Weatherly Drive, Alabaster. Soboxon strips (28 count) were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 12000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A 2014 Chevy Camaro was damaged.

-Violation of protection order from the 100 block of Gran Liebe Drive, Montevallo.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Narrows Peak Circle, Birmingham.

-Criminal trespass from the 10 block of Dogwood Circle, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Birmingham Street, Wilton.

-Miscellaneous information from the 100 block of Wild Turkey Lane, Maylene.

-Obstructing justice using a false identity, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 5300 block of U.S. 280. A counterfeit Alabama temporary driver license, counterfeit Social Security card, Xanax bars (38.25 weighing 10 grams), Alprazolam pills (15 count, 2 grams), a glass pipe with residue and a digital scale with white residue were recovered.

-Harassment from the 4000 block of Forest Lakes Road, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 5000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A 2017 Nissan Rogue was damaged.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Twin Brook Lane, Bessemer.

-Identity theft from an unknown location.

Dec. 11

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 3200 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham. Four glass pipes with white burnt residue were confiscated.

-Violation of a protection from abuse order from Gran Liebe Drive, Montevallo.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 6400 block of Beaver Brook Cove, Birmingham. Two debit cards were recovered.

-Death investigation from the 2100 block of Creswell Road, Harpersville. Oxycodone-Acetaminophen (24 count) was damaged or destroyed.

-Theft of property from the 300 block of Southledge Place, Birmingham. $5,373.64 was stolen from a check.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 4900 block of Cahaba Beach Way, Birmingham.

-Property damage from Shelby County 43 at Crystal Lake, Sterrett. A 2021 Honda Pilot was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 6800 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Agency assist from Spring Creek Road and Shelby County 216, Montevallo.

-Attempting to elude, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 600 block of Dead Hollow South, Wilsonville. A Ziplock bag with suspected marijuana (4.2 grams) and a homemade pipe with a socket in it with marijuana residue were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-strangulation, harassment from the 5000 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from Valleydale Road and Inverness Green, Birmingham.

-Fleeing to elude law enforcement from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

Dec. 12

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 2400 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham. A Samsung Galaxy valued at $163 was stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 5000 block of Shelby County 61, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Lake Drive, Shelby.

-Property damage from the 500 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A 2013 Volkswagen Passat was damaged.

-Criminal mischief second degree from the 4900 block of Meadow Brook Way, Birmingham. A 1993 Mazda RX7 sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation, assault from the 100 block of Stoneridge Lane, Sterrett.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Hickory Wood Lane, Montevallo.

-Killing or disabling livestock from the 700 block of Shelby County 443, Wilsonville. Three cows valued at $3,000 were damaged.

-Incident from the 53000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Domestic incident from the 13000 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Property damage from Shelby County 139 and Alabama 25, Wilton. A 2017 Buick Encore was damaged.

Dec. 13

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 50, Vandiver. Methamphetamine (2.37 grams) was confiscated.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 200 block of Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 300 block of Millers Farm Road, Columbiana. An Intuit tax card valued at $200 was stolen.

-Incident from the 10000 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Forgery from the 1900 block of Corporate Drive, Birmingham. $186.90 was stolen from a check.

Dec. 14

-Theft of property first degree from the 16000 block of Retreat Lane, Birmingham. A 2021 Dodge Charger was stolen, and a large kitchen knife was recovered.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 1000 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham. A radio receiver valued at $1,000 was stolen, and a door valued at $500 was damaged.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Miller’s Farm Road, Columbiana.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, criminal mischief from the 21000 block of Hilbun Drive, Birmingham. A 2020 Dodge Charger sustained $450 in damages.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 3000 block of Somerset Trace, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from U.S. 280 and Shelby County 76, Harpersville. A 2014 Dodge Challenger RT was damaged.

-Public intoxication, disorderly conduct from the 11000 block of Shelby County 47, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 300 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby.

-Suicide attempt from Shelby County 416, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 16000 block of Retreat Lane, Birmingham. Two credit cards and a debit card were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Fullerton Drive, Montevallo.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 200 block of Waxahatchee Road, Shelby. A depth finder valued at $400 and a dead 12-volt AC Delco battery were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 16000 building of Retreat Lane, Birmingham. A gold chain rope necklace valued at $550 was stolen.

-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 400 block of Hamilton Place, Chelsea.

-Rape first degree from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

Dec. 15

-Domestic violence-harassment, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 200 block of Polo Field Way, Chelsea.

-Menacing from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Assault second degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 at Walmart, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 70 block of Redbird Drive, Sterrett.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 3400 block of Shelby County 37, Columbiana. An unknown amount of copper was stolen.

-Property damage from Shelby County 109 and Hen House Road. A 2011 Audi Q5 was damaged.

-Theft, unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 3100 block of Retreat Circle, Birmingham. A Glock firearm with two magazines valued at $2,300 and a firearm carrying case valued at $45 were stolen.

-Death investigation from the 5700 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 7400 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonvillle.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Shelby County 10, Montevallo.

-Property damage from the 300 block of Shelby County 435, Columbiana. A 2014 GMC Terrain, a 20-mph speed zone sign and a right arrow were damaged.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 1900 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham.

-Aggravated stalking from the 5100 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Hoover.

-Harassing communications from the 1400 block of Shelby County 46, Shelby.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham. A brick mailbox was damaged.

-Fire investigation from U.S. 280 and Cross Roads Drive, Chelsea. A 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 and transmission sustained $1,908 in damages.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 9000 block of S