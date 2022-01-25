Albert L. Scott Library holding blood drive on Jan. 31

By WILLIAM MARLOW | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The Albert L. Scott Library has partnered with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers to host a blood drive this month, as local hospitals once again face a blood shortage from the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the resurgence of COVID-19 and the omicron variant, the country is on the tip of a national blood shortage according to health officials.

LifeSouth Regional Director Brian Garrett said the shortage is being heavily felt in central Alabama where some of the state’s largest hospitals are located.

“Right now, the blood supply in central Alabama is at dangerously low levels. COVID has affected the blood supply by limiting the number of available donors,” Garrett said. “When hospitals face a shortage, it can impact the ERs, general surgery and scheduled transfusions for cancer patients and children with sickle cell anemia.”

As COVID cases continue to rise, blood drives face cancellations and staffing challenges, furthering the seriousness of the shortage.

Consequently, the company is collaborating with local partners, including the Albert L. Scott Library in Alabaster in order to collect as many donations as possible.

Librarian Kim Roberts said the library has partnered with the company on numerous occasions to host blood drives, and that the partnership is just one way the library helps meet community needs.

“It’s great to have partnerships for the library, but it’s more important that people have an opportunity to give back to the community, and there’s a need, and we’re trying to meet that need,” Roberts said.

The blood drive will be hosted at the library on Monday Jan. 31 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Masking and social distancing are encouraged.

All LifeSouth donors will receive a $10 e-gift card good for certain retailers and restaurants as part of National Blood Donor Month.

Blood can be donated after receiving the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines for COVID-19 or the flu vaccination.

Appointments can be scheduled at Lifesouth.org or through the library’s Facebook page. Walk-in appointments at the library are also accepted.