Vicki Ann King

Columbiana

Vicki Ann King, age 73, of Columbiana, was called home to our Lord Friday, Jan. 21.

Vicki was born Nov. 11, 1948 in Birmingham to Harold and Mildred King. She went to school at Bayview Elementary and was a graduate of Minor High School. She was married to Joe Charles Bynum of Graysville.

Vicki was a devout Christian, loving mother and homemaker. She was totally dedicated to her children in all aspects of their lives. She was an Investment Manager for Protective Life Corporation and a caregiver for the elderly.

Vicki was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Charles Bynum.

She is survived by her sons, Brandon Bynum of Columbiana and Kyle Bynum of Wilsonville; and sisters, Donna King and Brenda Gilliland.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.