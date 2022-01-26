Briarwood Christian School superintendent to resign

FROM STAFF REPORTS

NORTH SHELBY – Briarwood Christian School Superintendent Stephen Steiner has announced his impending resignation from the position.

Steiner shared the announcement in a letter addressed to BCS families on Tuesday, Jan. 25

“With an abiding gratitude for the ministry of Briarwood Christian School and Briarwood Presbyterian Church, I am sending this letter to let you know I recently informed the leadership of the church of my decision to resign from BCS effective on June 30, 2022, following the completion of this, my fourth school year, in order to continue pursuing God and His calling on my life and for my family,” Steiner wrote. “Ginger and I have prayed frequently and extensively, sought discernment and application from Biblical principles, and gathered wise counsel from Godly men and women. Making this decision has been among the most difficult ones our family has ever experienced, but we are confident of God’s leading.”

Steiner said serving as Briarwood’s superintendent has been an “immense responsibility and an even greater privilege.”

“BCS will always hold a special place in our hearts as Ginger and I leave behind an incredible school with a powerful mission and vision to provide a Christ-centered, transformational education that equips and inspires each student to glorify God by maximizing their God-given abilities and develops leaders who impact the world by glorifying Christ in every sphere of life,” he wrote. “He has done this for almost 60 years, and we believe that He will continue to do so into the future.”

Steiner noted that BCS is a fully accredited K-12 school with a dedicated faculty and administrative team; strong enrollment, community interest and finances; and a growing financial aid budget aimed at making a Christian education accessible and affordable for families, along with more than $500,000 in enhancements to the school.

Steiner said a transition team consisting of leadership from the church and the school is in place and has begun meeting.

“Finally, I want to personally thank you for your kindness, support and prayers as you have walked alongside me and shown me Jesus,” Steiner wrote. “It gives me peace to know I can embark upon a new journey to which I believe God is calling the Steiner family and me, while at the same time trusting He will continue to provide for His school here at Briarwood.”