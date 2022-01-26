GoFundMe page started to help nephews of Helena double homicide victims

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – A GoFundMe page has been set up to aid the family members of the victims of the double homicide that occurred in Helena last Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The GoFundMe page has been started by Amanda Watson, who said her son is best friend’s with Sharon Tarwater Whited’s oldest nephew, and two of Whited’s close friends Jennifer Turner and Jason Pruitt.

“Last week the community of Helena, AL was rocked by the tragic murders of Sharon Tarwater and her dad Chuck,” Watson wrote in the page description. “Left behind are Sharon’s mother, two daughters, and two nephews that she was raising after they lost their father (Sharon’s brother) a few years ago.”

Watson continued in her description that several people have reached out to her to see how and where they can donate to help the family.

All money raised through the GoFundMe will go directly toward providing support for Whited’s nephews. Any funds not used for immediate needs will be placed in a trust fund to help the children later in life.

“We moved to Helena because of the community’s great reputation and it has not disappointed,” Watson wrote on the page. “I know that we will rally together to make sure these children are loved and supported in the wake of this heartbreaking tragedy. Thank you to everyone that has reached out. Your prayers are felt and appreciated.”

Helena Police Chief Brad Flynn spoke of the community’s eagerness to rally around each other during such a tragedy at a recent press conference.

“We’re very thankful for the support of the community,” he said. “We received such a huge outpouring of support not just from the community, but them calling in with tips, calling with ways they want to help the family. That’s what makes me proud to live here and be part of this community. Even in the darkest times with something like this, our community rallies around each other.”

To donate, visit the GoFundMe page at Gofundme.com/f/support-for-the-family-of-sharon-tarwater?fbclid=IwAR1-JC45d3V9Yzk_Im7EHqYTtVDvE8W14-UHdEYHvSPN564lJctXjp68r34.