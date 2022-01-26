Montevallo to hold Arbor Day event on Feb. 26

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – The Montevallo Arbor and Beautification Board will hold its annual Arbor Day 2022 on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The event will be held at the Montevallo Recycling Center on the corner of Overland Drive and Spring Creek Road.

The format this year will be the same as last year.

As a part of the Montevallo Tree City Experience, the board will have tables set up outside, under tents, if necessary, where residents may pick up bare root tree seedlings.

To allow for a socially distanced event, the trees will be available from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or until supplies run out.

As in the past, the trees will be free.

The board has not decided if there will be drawings for potted trees, mulch and potting soil to date, but will update this information as soon as feasibly possible if there will be drawings.

The seedlings available should include Red Maple, Pecan, Silky Dogwood, Water Oak, American Snowbell, Bald Cypress, Possum Haw and Ashe Magnolia.