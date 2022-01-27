Donors to go ‘Over the Edge’ for foster care youth

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter



Supporters for an important cause will go over the edge–literally–on Saturday, May 14 as they rappel seven stories down the McLeod Software building on U.S. 280 to raise money for youth aging out of foster care.

The event, appropriately dubbed Over the Edge, is a partnership between Second Shift and Over the Edge Global. Second Shift, an Alabaster-based nonprofit, assists youth who are at risk of homelessness, and is currently seeking participants, volunteers and sponsors for the event.

Over the Edge will coincide with Foster Care Awareness Month, which is observed throughout the month of May.

“Anybody can participate. It’s inclusive,” said Tammy Spence, founder and executive director of Second Shift. “Right now we just need people to register to be Edgers for us so they have time to be raising money so they can go over the edge. It’s going to be an awesome event.”

Spence said due to safety guidelines, however, there are a couple of eligibility requirements that must be met. Edgers must weigh more than 100 pounds and less than 300 pounds, and anyone under 19 must have a parent or guardian’s signature before they will be allowed to participate. In addition, each Edger must raise a minimum of $1,000 to earn a spot to rappel–there are 75 spots available.

Over the Edge will have a team of highly-trained people to train the Edgers how to rappel down the building. The participants will go up to the roof and rappel two at a time throughout the day. On the ground below will be food trucks and different activities for spectators to come and take in all the action.

Spence said there is also a need for volunteers including rope volunteers, ground volunteers, Edger escorts and event sponsors.

“There are a lot of jobs that we need to fill for that day,” she said, adding, “We would be happy to promote any business that would like to partner with us to present this event.”

The day before the big day on Friday, May 13, is VIP Day. The organization is reaching out to influential people in the community who will serve as VIPs on May 13-14; Spence confirmed that one of the VIPs will be Noah Galloway, a veteran and motivational speaker who is an extreme sports enthusiast and a former contestant on Dancing With the Stars.

Of course, all of the money raised will go to benefit Alabama’s aging out foster care youth and youth at risk of homelessness.

“Over the Edge demonstrates our mission perfectly,” Spence said. “Just like the rappelling equipment provides safety, Second Shift provides safe and stable support for aging-out youth, from the edge of foster care to the solid ground of sustainable and connected independence.”

Those interested may learn more at Overtheedge.secondshiftalabama.org or may register at Fundrazr.com/OTE4SecondShift.

Updates may be found on the official Facebook event page at Facebook.com/Over-The-Edge-for-Second-Shift-108880291654850. Second Shift may be reached by phone at 205-201-0464.