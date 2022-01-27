Dunkin’ sets opening date for 280 location

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

HOOVER – A new location of the Dunkin’ donut and coffee chain will open on U.S. 280 in February.

The location will open on Tuesday, Feb. 1 in the new Cahaba Market development near the intersection of U.S. 280 and Alabama 119, according to signage outside of the Dunkin’ space.

Shelby County also has Dunkin’ locations in Alabaster and Pelham, and a new location in Helena is set to open on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Situated at the gateway to Publix and Tattersall Park, Cahaba Market is a 12,600-square-foot retail complex with at least six storefronts that will house a variety of tenants.

Atlanta-based real estate firm D&G Development Group is overseeing the project, for which the firm submitted a formal proposal to the city of Hoover in 2020.

In addition to Dunkin’, confirmed tenants include Anatole’s Bike Shop, Jersey Mike’s Subs, My Eyelab and Five Guys Burgers and Fries.

Dunkin’ and Five Guys currently occupy the end spaces of the complex.

The sixth storefront, a nearly 3,500-square-foot space, could be divided into two suites depending on tenant interest.