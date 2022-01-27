Rising Eagle golf tourney to support Calera athletics

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

CALERA – The Rising Eagle Golf Tournament on Tuesday, March 1 at Timberline Golf Club will benefit Calera school and city athletics.

The Rising Eagle is an organization designed to mirror Calera High School with the goal of easing the transition from city league sports to school athletic programs, Calera Community Program Manager Tyler Madison explained.

“We just thought it would be a great idea to bring money to our kids and our athletic programs,” Madison said, adding that by smoothing the transition between the two programs, the organization’s members hope to create more oneness in the community.

“We don’t want to separate youth sports from our high school sports; we want to make it one,” he said. “Once (students) get there, they understand how important it is to be a part of that, and how great it is to be a part of that. It gives the kids a role model that they can look up to.”

The tourney will begin at noon with registration and lunch, followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Registration includes range balls, greens fees, a cart, soda and water, and a catered lunch. Winners will be posted at 5:30 p.m.

The cost to participate is $100 per player or $400 per foursome. Those interested may contact Madison at 205-789-3437 or email tmadison@calera.org.

Any businesses, organizations or individuals looking to become tournament sponsors are encouraged to reach out to Madison, who can email them all of the relevant information.

Madison said everyone is welcome to participate.

“We want to reach out to all communities, not just Calera, for this cause. Also, it’s a nonprofit thing, so we’re not benefiting in any way off of this,” he said.