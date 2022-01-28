Donut Dash sets February date at OMSP

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Those who are fans of fun 5k runs with a sweet and sugary twist are in luck as Oak Mountain State Park sets the date for its annual Donut Dash 5k Trail Run.

The run is a little over three miles and is designed to be a fun way to motivate runners through the trail.

Runners will eat a total of three donuts throughout the 5k: one at the beginning, one at turnaround and one at the finish line. Each participant is expected to finish their donut before continuing with the rest of the run.

The run will begin and end at the south trailhead, and there will be a post-race party with coffee, Irish coffee, mimosas and hot chocolate at the finish line.

Race finishers will also be given a T-shirt and coffee mug.

The race will take place Saturday, Feb. 5 at 9 a.m.

Registration closes Wednesday, Feb. 2. To register for the Donut Dash 5k, visit Ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=89261.