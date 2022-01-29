Pelham, Helena locations of Golden Rule BBQ close permanently

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

On Saturday, Jan. 29, the owners of the Pelham and Helena locations of Golden Rule BBQ released the announcement they would be closing the restaurant’s doors for good.

“With much sadness I have to let everyone know that I have to close the Golden Rule BBQ in Pelham and Helena,” Paul Curcio, the owner of the establishments, wrote in his announcement on Facebook. “We have never been able to recover from all the various impacts the last two years have put on the company.”

Golden Rule marks another in a long line of restaurants who have chosen to close their doors due to the complications arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. Many restaurants have had issues with maintaining proper staffing and shortages from the supply chain crisis and found it within their best interest if they closed permanently.

“Golden Rule corporate and my company tried tirelessly over the last three months to try to save the Pelham and Helena locations,” Curcio wrote. “Both have been part of the community for over 20 years, and we are grateful for all the support. We are all going to miss you.”

Curcio wrote that he is incredibly grateful to his staff and crew for their loyalty and dedication to him and the Golden Rule family.

“I love my Golden Rule Family,” he said.