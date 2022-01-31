Daniel B. Stagner

Alabaster

Daniel B. Stagner, age 61, of Alabaster, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 4 at Bolton Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Sims officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Stagner is preceded in death by his parents, Buck and LuLu Stagner.

He is survived by his children, D.J. Stagner and Cassie Holcombe (Chris); grandchildren, Caraline and Carson Holcombe; and brothers, Randall Stagner, Sam Stagner, and Joel Stagner (Tracy).

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.