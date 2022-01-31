Daniel B. Stagner

Published 9:21 am Monday, January 31, 2022

By Staff Reports

Daniel B. Stagner
Alabaster

Daniel B. Stagner, age 61, of Alabaster, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 4 at Bolton Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Sims officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Stagner is preceded in death by his parents, Buck and LuLu Stagner.

He is survived by his children, D.J. Stagner and Cassie Holcombe (Chris); grandchildren, Caraline and Carson Holcombe; and brothers, Randall Stagner, Sam Stagner, and Joel Stagner (Tracy).

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.

More Obituaries

Myrtis Hudgins

Gerald Glenn Green

Amie Vista Carroll

Vicki Ann King

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...