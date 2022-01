Gerald Glenn Green

Odenville

Gerald Glenn Green, age 66, of Odenville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 30.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Green is survived by his children, Angela G. Harmon (Chris) and Eric Miller (Jessica); two grandchildren, Logan and Gunnar; and numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.

