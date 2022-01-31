Myrtis Hudgins

Columbiana

Myrtis Hudgins, age 84, of Columbiana, passed away Saturday, Jan. 29.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 4 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Aaron Knight officiating. Burial will follow at Columbiana City Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Hudgins is preceded in death by her husband, Jake Wallace, and parents, Charlie and Daisy Tucker.

She is survived by her children, Denise Alexander (Duke) and William Wallace (Pam); five grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; and two brothers.

