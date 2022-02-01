Alabama’s role in space security critical to the future of the nation’s defense

By PAUL DEMARCO | Guest Columnist

The city of Huntsville has rightly earned its place in history for its significant role in sending astronauts to the moon.

It is now in the midst of proving itself even more important to America’s national security and our future endeavors in space as well.

Thus, the announcement a year ago that Huntsville would become the permanent site for the United States Space Command was welcome news.

Huntsville competed with cities around the country to land the new facilities, and there are still officials in other states trying to change the decision, but for now, the Space Command is set to arrive in Alabama in 2026.

Preparations are being put in place including for additional investment for new infrastructure, communications and security to ensure Huntsville is ready for the move.

Yet, what made Huntsville the right choice for Space Command was that north Alabama is already the location for so many companies that focus on aeronautics, defense and cyber warfare.

In addition, universities and businesses around the state are ready to supply the workforce who have the skills the U.S. Space Command will need in the future.

While the past two years have been difficult, there are brighter days ahead and this is another feather in the cap.

Paul DeMarco is a native of Alabama and former member of the Alabama House of Representatives.