Ashley HomeStore coming to Brook Highland Plaza

Published 4:55 pm Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Shelby County’s first Ashley HomeStore location is coming to Brook Highland Plaza and will replace the old Books-A-Million. (Contributed/Red Mountain Retail)

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

NORTH SHELBY – It didn’t take long for a vacant store to be filled in Brook Highland Plaza along U.S. 280 in the norther portion of Shelby County.

The store, which closed and left an opening on Jan. 9, has already been taken over by Ashley HomeStore.

According to Red Mountain Retail, the third location of Ashley HomeStore will fill the vacant space with plans to open this summer.

Books-A-Million operated in the space for 27 years before suddenly vacating the property on Jan. 9.

It will mark the first Ashley HomeStore location in Shelby County, with one currently in the Jefferson County portion of Hoover and the other in Trussville.

According to a release from Red Mountain Retail, the store will create 14-16 new jobs for the area, and it will be the perfect fit.

The new store will not only supply traditional home furnishings, but will also have a several lines of mattresses to choose from, including Tempur-pedic, Sealy, Serta, BeautyRest, Simmons and Purple.

