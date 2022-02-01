Helena Teen Council spreads the love with Valentine’s Day cards

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – The members of Helena’s Teen Council are causing some special smiles this Valentine’s Day.

The Council recently made several Valentine’s Day cards and Thinking of You cards for members of Helena’s senior citizen community and people impacted by the isolation of COVID-19.

City Council member Alice Lobell, the sponsor of the Teen Council, said the teens wanted to “bring a little cheeriness” into people’s lives by reminding them they are thought of and cared for.

The teens asked for names of residents and family members of residents of Helena that might enjoy receiving one of the cards.

Lobell said the teens made approximately 80 cards, all unique in their own way, and then made plans to distribute the cards in early February.

Many of the cards had original artwork drawn on them, and many contained words of encouragement.

The Helena Teen Council is a group sponsored by the city of Helena and consists of students in Grades 10-12. The students go through a detailed selection process, and according to Lobell must meet certain criteria such as good grades, high moral character and a willingness to serve.