New Dunkin’ location opens on U.S. 280

HOOVER – A new location of the Dunkin’ donut and coffee chain has opened on U.S. 280.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato joined Dunkin’ team members for a ribbon cutting ceremony on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 1 to mark the location’s grand opening in the new Cahaba Market development.

“We’re certainly grateful to have Dunkin’ Donuts here in Hoover,” Brocato said. “It’s their first location in Hoover. They will find that this is a great city to operate in with citizens’ support.”

The 280 location is the fifth Dunkin’ store in Alabama and the 66th store in the country opened by Bluemont Group, a Dunkin’ franchise network with other locations in Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia and Kansas, plus new stores coming to South Carolina.

“I love this store,” Regional Director of Operations Mary Vaughn said, noting the location features a new, modern look with a tap system and glass donut cases.

Director of New Store Openings Ernest McStraw was also present for the ribbon cutting.

Dunkin’ is one of several tenants in Cahaba Market, a 12,600-square-foot retail complex located near the intersection of U.S. 280 and Alabama 119, next to Cavender’s.

In addition to Dunkin’, confirmed tenants include Anatole’s Bike Shop, Jersey Mike’s Subs, My Eyelab and Five Guys Burgers and Fries.

Dunkin’ and Five Guys occupy the end spaces of the development.