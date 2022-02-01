Two by Two Rescue accepting donations of puppy food, puppy pads

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – Two by Two Animal Rescue is asking for donations to help with their current population of new puppies.

The organization announced on Facebook they currently have 30 puppies in their care, including 12 that were delivered from Charmaine, a rescue dog who hit a record with her 17-puppy birth in early January.

Two by Two is specifically asking for donations of puppy food and puppy pee pads to aid with puppy potty training.

“We are excited to be able to give these puppies a great life,” said Two by Two’s director Sonya King. “We are thrilled to invite the community join in celebrating life by joining our ‘puppy shower.’”

Those interested in donating are welcome to donate at The Helena Dog House, Lake Crest Animal Clinic in Hoover or can order through Two by Two’s Chewy or Amazon wish lists.

For those interested in donating, visit Two by Two’s Facebook page.