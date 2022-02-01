UM reaffirmed for SACSCOC accreditation, reaches nearly a century of being accredited

From STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – For the ninth consecutive time since 1925 the University of Montevallo was reaffirmed for its Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges accreditation.

“As president of our institution, it is extremely gratifying to know that our colleagues around the Southeast recognize our faculty’s and staff‘s commitment to excellence,” said Dr. John W. Stewart III. “Our reaffirmation represents the culmination of tremendous efforts on campus.

“Dr. Kristen Gilbert and many others who led this effort are to be commended. Montevallo has always offered a quality education and I think we are doing that better than ever today.”

Gilbert, UM’s assistant provost and SACSCOC accreditation liaison, said to be accredited by SACSCOC means that UM meets the rigorous standards of the peer review process that recognizes the importance of the fulfillment of an institution’s mission and ensures a rigorous and fulfilling educational experience for students.

Accreditation also determines an institution’s eligibility to receive federal funding for student financial aid and its ability to accept transfer academic credits from other accredited colleges and universities.

The 10-year process of meeting SACSCOC accreditation is to assure the educational quality and improve the effectiveness of its nearly 800 public and private member institutions.

Gilbert said the process began with a compliance certification report used by the institution to attest its determination and the extent of its compliance with each of the principles of accreditation for review by peers and ended with a vote for reaffirmation by the elected members of the SACSCOC Board of Trustees in December of 2021.

The reaffirmation process requires the development and implementation of a Quality Enhancement Plan. UM’s plan, Progression to Profession, or P2P, is focused on students’ career planning and preparation efforts, with an emphasis on tasks that are essential within each academic program.

Students identify career aspirations, craft and refine their career plans and create professional artifacts to be kept in digital portfolios for use in preparation for graduate school and/or career applications through a systematic and enhanced partnership with the Career Development Center, advisors and program faculty. P2P incorporates a five-year implementation plan, emphasizing the importance of early and sustained career planning through a University-wide commitment to improving students’ overall career readiness.