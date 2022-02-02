Early vendor registration opens for CityFest

By WILLIAM MARLOW | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – This summer will mark the 20th year of Alabaster CityFest, and the Alabaster Arts Council is gearing up for the celebration with early vendor registration for interested businesses now through April 1.

The upcoming festival, scheduled for June 4, will mark the return of the event after it was canceled the last two years due to the pandemic.

The city did host the Alabaster Jubilee #1 this past fall to bring live music and a festival back to the city, but now attention has shifted to the return of one of the city’s most popular events.

CityFest is expected to be a great day of music, arts and crafts, food and children’s activities, and the city is inviting local businesses and residents to be a part of the festivities as vendors.

Camille Herron, a marketing specialist at Search Market Solutions, Inc., is helping organize the festival and said there will be a unique variety of vendors representing handmade goods and one-of-a-kind art, as well as nationally represented products and merchandise.

“There will also be businesses setting up booths to share information regarding their services, offering attendees special rates and giveaways,” she said. “And for those who look forward to a variety of food, we hope to represent a broad selection of local cuisine and community favorites available throughout the day.”

Booth space is limited, so vendors are encouraged to apply early for best rates.

The best rates apply to any vendor who is approved and has paid before April 1.

Food vendors start at $500 per booth, while arts & crafts or informational booths start at $100 per booth.

Herron added that there is an approval process in accepting vendors so that the city can monitor the products or services to make sure they are suitable for a family-friendly event. Vendors will also be limited to representing the same product at multiple booths.

All of the vendor guidelines and a link to the online vendor application are located at Alabastercityfest.com/vendor-application/.

This year’s event is expected to have more parking, more vendors, more room for the stage and KidsFest as well as a new and improved VIP experience, as the city anticipates one of the largest gatherings with two years off.