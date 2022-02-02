Pelham BOE honors Teachers, Support Persons of the Year

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – It was a very special night for several Pelham City Schools teachers on Monday, Jan. 31 as the Pelham Board of Education presented their Support Person of the Year and Teacher of the Year Awards.

“This is one of the highlights of the year that gives us a chance to honor those that are among the very best in their profession,” said Board President Rick Rhoades. “They have an unbelievable impact on the community, and we’re very grateful to them.”

Superintendent Dr. Scott Coefield honored each individual with an honorary plaque and a check for their classroom in the total of $100.

The following were the honorees of the Support Person of the Year Awards:

– Annette Green from Pelham Oaks Elementary School

– Tiffany Grimes from Pelham Ridge Elementary School

– Karen Winn from Pelham Park Middle School

– Lynn Faught from Pelham High School

The following were the recipients of the Teacher of the Year Awards:

– Christina Ferguson from Pelham Oaks Elementary School

– Lisa Murphy from Pelham Ridge Elementary School and District Elementary Teacher of the Year

– Charlotte Clare Norris from Pelham Park Middle School

– Justin Foster from Pelham High School and District Secondary Teacher of the Year

“I just want to say to all of our folks, teachers and support staff, this has been a hard time on teachers, and I get it’s been difficult for parents and school administrators, but I don’t think anybody really realizes how difficult it’s been on our teachers,” Coefield said. “No matter what the circumstances, you all are there to greet them at the door. Whatever the controversy is about masks or no masks, you are all there at the door to take care of our kids.”

“We live in a society where people get paid millions of dollars for throwing a ball through a hoop or throwing a spiral across a field, but those people don’t come close to the educators who walked across this room tonight,” Rhoades said. “I think if COVID did anything, it definitely highlighted how important teachers are.”