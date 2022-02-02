Tuskegee Alumni Association presents first honorary membership

FROM STAFF REPORTS

On Dec. 17, 2021, Board Chair Richard Mathis, Tuskegee University nursing graduate Wilda Noel and 2nd Vice Chair William Mathis presented Emma Vaiton with the Alumni Association of Tuskegee University Inc.’s first honorary membership.

Vaiton was a trailblazer in the field of nursing. She finished in the Class of 1951, the first nursing degree class at Tuskegee University.

She also served her country proudly as a nurse in the United States Air Force from 1953 to Jan. 31, 1971.

Vaiton is shown with the certificate and the membership card, AIN#51, which coincides with the year of her graduation.