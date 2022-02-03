Doris Knapp

Shelby

Doris Knapp, age 82, of Shelby, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Feb. 5 at Shelby Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Knapp is preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Kenneth D. Knapp; and son, Sammy Allen Dozier.

He is survived by his son, Mike Dozier (Donna); four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Locarno; brother, Richard Pearson, and a host of nieces, nephews and many, many friends. Donations may be made to the Shelby County Humane Society.

