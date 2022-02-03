Final basketball poll of the season features 5 local teams

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

The 2021-2022 basketball season has sped by in the blink of an eye, and as postseason play gears up, the final rankings of the season were released on Thursday, Feb. 3.

A successful season for many in Shelby County, five local teams earned a spot in the final standings of the season, and it was the same five who spent much of the year in their respective classification’s top 10.

Spain Park, Oak Mountain and Pelham all earned a spot in the boys standings, while Chelsea and Pelham’s girls also gained recognition.

The highest of the ranked teams to close out the regular season was Chelsea in the Class 6A girls top 10.

The Hornets (21-5) finished area play perfect this season to earn the regular season area championship and enter the postseason hoping for a second trip in a row to the Final Four.

Chelsea has won nine games in a row since the new year started, which was enough to earn the Hornets the No. 5 spot in the final standings. They sit behind No. 1 Hazel Green, No. 2 Mortimer Jordan, No. 3 Hartselle and No. 4 Park Crossing.

Joining them was Pelham, who came in at No. 8 thanks to a record of 22-5 so far this season.

The Panthers, like Chelsea, also finished area play a perfect 6-0 in the regular season and will be hoping for a special postseason run after last year’s historic year.

In the boys standings, it was Spain Park and Oak Mountain who found consecutive spots in the Class 7A standings.

The Jaguars came in at No. 6 with a record of 22-7. Spain Park has won three in a row to bounce back from three consecutive losses. One of those wins came against previous No. 2 Vestavia Hills in the final area game of the season.

Oak Mountain, the defending 7A state champion, was one spot behind the Jags at No. 7 in the standings with a record of 21-5.

All of Oak Mountain’s losses so far this season have come by 10 points or less.

Both the Jags and Eagles advanced to the Final Four a season ago and will hope to do the same this year.

Pelham cracked the top 10 in the 6A standings thanks to a record of 24-5, as the Panthers have taken advantage of one of the deepest rosters in the county, including nine seniors.

They have won eight games and have scored 70 or more in six of those eight wins.

GIRLS

CLASS 7A

Hoover (26-3) Vestavia Hills (27-2) Davidson (26-2) Hewitt-Trussville (22-5) Bob Jones (23-3) Sparkman (23-4) Fairhope (20-5) Foley (16-10) Theodore (18-7) Auburn (16-6)

Others nominated: Central-Phenix City (20-10), Daphne (18-10), Enterprise (19-7).

CLASS 6A

Hazel Green (28-0) Mortimer Jordan (22-4) Hartselle (21-6) Park Crossing (25-4) Chelsea (21-5) Gulf Shores (21-7) McGill-Toolen (20-7) Pelham (22-5) Mountain Brook (21-6) Minor (22-4)

Others nominated: Clay-Chalkville (13-7), Cullman (21-8), Eufaula (19-7), Hueytown (19-8), Northridge (19-7), Oxford (20-4), Pell City (22-6).

CLASS 5A

Lee-Huntsville (20-6) UMS-Wright (23-6) Pleasant Grove (24-6) Central-Tuscaloosa (20-4) Guntersville (24-5) Selma (13-2) Fairfield (17-7) Sardis (22-8) Ramsay (16-5) Pike Road (17-7)

Others nominated: Charles Henderson (11-7), East Limestone (16-9), Hayden (17-7), West Point (17-6).

CLASS 4A

Deshler (27-1) Good Hope (26-3) Jackson (21-3) Williamson (18-2) New Hope (19-5) St. James (20-5) Hamilton (18-5) Priceville (19-6) Rogers (20-9) Fultondale (17-7)

Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (15-8), Cleburne Co. (21-7), Escambia Co. (19-5), Geneva (21-4), Handley (17-6), St. John Paul II (17-8).

CLASS 3A

Prattville Christian (29-0) Lauderdale Co. (24-3) Susan Moore (23-4) Plainview (21-7) Trinity (23-5) T.R. Miller (16-4) Collinsville (17-9) Montgomery Catholic (15-8) Hokes Bluff (15-8) Montgomery Academy (12-12)

Others nominated: Elkmont (20-10), Greensboro (10-6), Houston Academy (15-6), Southside-Selma (18-5), Sylvania (15-12).

CLASS 2A

Pisgah (24-3) Spring Garden (27-1) Midfield (18-5) Sand Rock (24-4) Winston Co. (25-3) G.W. Long (18-4) Francis Marion (19-1) Ider (19-9) St. Luke’s (12-8) Abbeville (19-4)

Others nominated: Cottonwood (10-10), Geneva Co. (17-12), Lexington (15-10), Locust Fork (17-6), Mars Hill Bible (11-10), Tanner (18-4), Westbrook Christian (17-8).

CLASS 1A

Skyline (21-8) Marion Co. (17-7) Loachapoka (17-7) Florala (20-6) Talladega Co. Central (26-5) R.A. Hubbard (13-6) Georgiana (13-8) Ragland (21-3) A.L. Johnson (14-2) Linden (14-5)

Others nominated: Covenant Christian (16-7), J.F. Shields (11-6), McIntosh (10-9), Pleasant Home (11-7), Red Level (13-8).

AISA

Glenwood (20-4) Lee-Scott (16-4) Fort Dale Academy (14-4) Sparta Academy (21-3) Edgewood Academy (21-7) Clarke Prep (18-5) Tuscaloosa Academy (16-2) Lowndes Academy (14-5) Lakeside (12-7) Chambers Academy (13-6)

Others nominated: Morgan Academy (8-10).

BOYS

CLASS 7A

Baker (26-3) Grissom (24-5) Hoover (21-8) Vestavia Hills (23-3) Enterprise (19-6) Spain Park (22-7) Oak Mountain (21-5) Huntsville (19-10) Sparkman (22-7) James Clemens (16-9)

Others nominated: Auburn (17-8), Austin (18-8), Jeff Davis (19-8), Thompson (15-14).

CLASS 6A

Mountain Brook (25-3) Pinson Valley (21-7) Huffman (23-6) McGill-Toolen (24-4) Eufaula (25-3) Hueytown (21-8) Spanish Fort (20-7) Pelham (24-5) Cullman (21-3) Northridge (21-8)

Others nominated: Blount (21-6), Hartselle (16-13), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (21-5), Homewood (16-12), Lee-Montgomery (15-8), McAdory (14-11), Muscle Shoals (20-8), Park Crossing (22-4), Scottsboro (22-6), Wetumpka (15-8).

CLASS 5A

Lee-Huntsville (19-6) Wenonah (19-7) Ramsay (19-9) Charles Henderson (19-5) John Carroll (19-8) Pike Road (17-5) Carroll-Ozark (21-7) Douglas (21-4) Leeds (19-10) Alexandria (12-5)

Others nominated: Guntersville (19-8), Sardis (15-10), UMS-Wright (20-8).

CLASS 4A

Westminster-Huntsville (21-5) Jacksonville (22-5) Sumter Central (18-2) Escambia Co. (22-4) Williamson (21-8) Brooks (19-5) Haleyville (19-7) West Morgan (15-10) Indian Springs (14-1) Good Hope (19-9)

Others nominated: Cherokee Co. (11-13), Dale Co. (19-8), Fultondale (13-8), Holt (18-9), Jackson (14-6), Priceville (19-7), St. James (13-5), Straughn (15-10).

CLASS 3A

Cottage Hill (24-5) Plainview (23-6) Hillcrest-Evergreen (13-5) Lauderdale Co. (23-4) Hokes Bluff (17-8) Winfield (24-4) Opp (17-6) Catholic-Montgomery (11-9) Danville (21-7) Piedmont (17-7)

Others nominated: Clements (17-9), Excel (11-8), Houston Academy (16-9), Southside-Selma (19-9).

CLASS 2A

Midfield (23-7) Geneva Co. (21-6) Section (21-9) St. Luke’s (16-6) Highland Home (22-4) Ariton (20-4) Spring Garden (16-8) North Sand Mountain (16-8) Red Bay (17-12) Falkville (20-9)

Others nominated: Abbeville (12-9), Addison (18-10), Cleveland (17-6), Sand Rock (14-13), Westbrook Christian (17-10).

CLASS 1A

Autaugaville (22-2) Belgreen (24-3) Georgiana (19-6) Covenant Christian (21-6) Brantley (18-6) Decatur Heritage (15-7) Skyline (19-7) McIntosh (15-3) J.F. Shields (10-9) Red Level (19-8)

Others nominated: Athens Bible (13-7), Faith-Anniston (18-10), Florala (14-10), Holy Spirit (15-7), Pleasant Home (11-7), R.A. Hubbard (14-6).

AISA

Autauga Academy (15-0) Pike Liberal Arts (20-2) Tuscaloosa Academy (16-4) Lee-Scott (17-6) Escambia Academy (12-5) Heritage Christian (22-5) Glenwood (16-7) Macon-East (17-4) Lowndes Academy (16-3) Chambers Academy (11-6)

Others nominated: Morgan Academy (9-9), Patrician (16-3).