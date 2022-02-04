Chelsea Kiwanis Club to host pancake breakfast fundraiser

Published 10:14 am Friday, February 4, 2022

By Emily Sparacino

The Chelsea Kiwanis Club’s Pancake Day fundraiser will be held on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Chelsea Community Center. (File)

CHELSEA – Fans of a pancake breakfast will be interested in the Chelsea Kiwanis Club’s upcoming fundraiser.

The pancake breakfast, a fundraiser for the club’s local charitable efforts, is set for Saturday, Feb. 26 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Chelsea Community Center.

“Hopefully, a lot of people will turn out,” club member and City Councilman Scott Weygand said. “All the money that’s raised by the Chelsea Kiwanis Club goes back to serve the children of this community.”

Tickets for the event are $5 each and may be purchased at the door or at Chelsea PostNet, Hayes Eye Center and Renasant Bank before the day of the event.

The breakfast will include pancakes, sausage and milk or coffee.

