Westminster at Oak Mountain girls finish 2nd at state track and field meet

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

BIRMINGHAM – The storied Westminster at Oak Mountain track and field program added another trophy to an already crowded trophy case on Friday, Feb. 4.

Competing in the AHSAA 1A-3A State Indoor Track and Field Meet, the Westminster girls put together an impressive showing to claim second in the meet and grab the runner-up trophy, while the boys showed improvement with one of their best events of the season as well.

“I cannot be more pleased with the way that our team glorified God with their effort and grace they displayed during the 2022 AHSAA State Track Meet,” head coach Dale Carrell said. “We had many opportunities to talk to others at the meet and further build Gospel relationships surrounding track and field. I also saw our team talking and praying with other teams and it was such an encouragement for those who were there. We have great fans and families.”

The Knights saw their girls put together close to a school record 75 points at the event, which was just 4.5 points shy of Mobile Christian, who won the championship with 79.5 points.

Westminster’s girls had six different podium finishers, while the Knights had 10 total top-five finishers at the event.

The highlight was the 4X400-meter relay, which took home the only state championship at the event behind a speedy time of 4:24.30.

That was part of an impressive day for the Westminster relay teams, as the girls also got finishes of second and fourth in the other two events.

The 4X800-meter team finished second on the podium with a time of 10:50.06, while the 4X200-meter team took home fourth with a time of 1:54.26.

The highest individual finisher for the Knights was Emily White, who finished second in the high jump after clearing 4 feet, 10 inches.

White also finished in the top five in the triple jump, totaling 33 feet, 6.5 inches to claim fourth in the event.

Westminster also got finishes of third on the podium from Cammi Griffith and Hannah Adams.

Griffith took third in the 800-meter run behind a time of 2:33.04, while Adams claimed two podium finishes.

She finished third in both the 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run with times of 5:42.27 and 12:48.51, respectively.

Teammate Ava Gray finished just behind in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:57.40, which was good enough for fourth.

Madden Sellers also added another top-five finish for the Knights in the 60-meter hurdles. She finished fourth in the event thanks to a time of 10.76 seconds.

For the boys, it was also the relay teams that were the highlight with two top-five finishes.

He 4X800-meter team was the highlight for the boys, finishing second with a time of 8:57.72, while the 4X400-meter team claimed fifth with a time of 3:49.93.

The individual highlight was Micah Adams, who claimed fourth in the 1,600-meter run thanks to a time of 4:42.90.