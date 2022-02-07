Robert Edward “R.E.” Jackson

Vincent

Robert Edward “R.E.” Jackson, age 77, of Vincent, passed away Friday, Feb. 4. Robert was born Sept. 3, 1944.

Visitation for R.E. was held Sunday, Feb. 6 from 5-7 p.m. at Kilgroe Funeral Home. A funeral service will occur Monday, Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. at Kilgroe Funeral Home.

R.E. is survived by his wife of 51 years, Estell Jackson; his son, Ray Jackson; his sister, Gay Franklin; his sister, Elaine Dunaway; and his brother, David Pointer.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Pointer; his sister Margie Butler; his sister, Dean Walker; and his grandmother, Willie Mae Sanders.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Kilgroefh.com for the Jackson family.