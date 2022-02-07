Ruth Baltzell Linnenbom

Ruth Baltzell Linnenbom, “Mom-mom”, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Ruth was born in Thurmont, Maryland on Aug. 5, 1918. From helping in the war effort by working in a plant producing aircraft, working at the Naval Research Lab and volunteering for the Reagan administration, she loved America.

Ruth came to live with her daughter Linda in Calera in 2004, and moved into Galleria Woods Senior Living in 2014. She made many friends in Alabama and was cared for by many employees of Galleria Woods.

Ruth was preceded in death by husbands, Edward M. “Pete” Baltzell and Victor J. Linnenbom, and a son, Peter Baltzell.

She is survived by a daughter Linda Cundiff (David), and step children Victor Linnenbom, Jr. (Sue Anne), Lenora “Petee” Barnes (Wain) and Harriet Linnenbom. Also surviving are grandchildren, Brad Cundiff (Kristen), Drew Cundiff (Julie), Rebekah Baltzell and Drew Linnenbom (Jamie); and great grandchildren, Cameron Cundiff, Reaghan Cundiff, Linden Cundiff, Philip Cundiff and Jackson Linnenbom.