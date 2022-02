Sherry Posey Easterling

Sherry Posey Easterling (1950-2022) passed away Wednesday, Feb. 2.

She leaves behind a daughter, Stephanie; grandson, Chris; brother, Steve; sister, Betty; along with two nieces and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Jessie; father, William; brother, Mickey; and sister, Judy.

She will be missed by everyone.