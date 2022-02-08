James “Bones” Brasher

Calera

James “Bones” Brasher, age 73, of Calera, passed away Sunday, Jan. 30.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Wayne Horton officiating. Burial will follow at Old Chapel Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Brasher is preceded in death by his wife, Ann Brasher; and son, Allen Hughes.

He is survived by his daughters, Cathy Brasher and Shelley Whitner (Mike); sons, James “Bud” Brasher (Shirley) and Mark Brasher (Misty); numerous grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

