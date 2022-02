Larry Guy

Columbiana

Larry Guy, age 73, of Columbiana, passed away Saturday, Feb. 5.

The visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. at South Shelby Baptist Church. The memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with Rev. Derek Deavers officiating.

