Alabaster elementary schools celebrate 100th day

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Students and faculty at both elementary schools in the Alabaster City School system recently celebrated the 100th day of school.

Meadow View Elementary kindergarten students were asked to dress like they were 100 years old.

“It is one of my favorite days of the year because I love seeing how creative our families are when dressing for the big occasion,” Meadow View Principal Michelle Brakefield said. “To children, 100 is a huge number! Kindergarten students have been practicing counting to 100.”

Brakefield said a math standard for students in kindergarten is to count to 100 by ones and 10s, so they have practice.

Kindergarten teachers also participated in the festivities.

“The students love seeing their teachers dressed up,” Brakefield said. “They celebrate by having a parade through the school. Our secretary plays a song about the 100th day of school over the intercom for the school as the kindergartners parade through the halls and wave to everyone. Our student body lines the hallways to smile and wave.”

Brakefield said the day is an awesome day full of learning about numbers and decomposing 100.

“Every grade does something to commemorate the fact that they are 100 days smarter,” Brakefield said.

At Creek View Elementary, students also participated in the 100th day by creating a 100th day T-shirt, displaying 100 items of their choice.

“The teachers, staff, students and parents love celebrating the 100th day of school,” Creek View Principal Charissa Cole said. “Our students track the number of days we are in school during daily calendar time in kindergarten and first grade. It is a fun milestone to celebrate the 100th day.”

Cole said the T-shirts are very creative every year and have become a fun tradition at CVES.

“The 100th day celebrates student growth and achievement,” Cole said.