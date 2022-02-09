Azaleas Alabaster name of new brunch restaurant from Beignets and Lattes owner

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – A new brunch spot in Alabaster is expected to open by the end of March.

Azaleas Alabaster will offer customers a “fresh” atmosphere in the former Habaneros location in the Promenade shopping center.

The restaurant will be owned by Helena’s Beignets and Lattes owner Carolyn Linski, who will partner with her family to run the new brunch spot.

Linski’s son, Nathan O’Connor, said his family is excited about the new opening.

“We realized there was no good brunch spot or breakfast spot in Alabaster, so we decided to fill that gap,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor said fans of Beignets and Lattes will see similar items offered at Azaleas, including the family’s famous beignets and signature coffees.

“We will actually have most of what we have at Azaleas from Beignets and Lattes,” O’Connor said.

Azaleas hopes to employ about 20 individuals and will be open for brunch from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. most days.

The new space in Alabaster doubles the square footage of the Helena Beignets and Lattes location.

Some of the menu offerings feature a pimento fried chicken biscuit, omelettes, a brunch burger, chocolate gravy biscuits, chicken and waffle sliders and signature coffees.

For more information about Azaleas, including an opening date or copy of the menu, visit their Facebook page at Azaleas Alabaster.