Commercial vehicle accident closes left lane of I-65

Published 9:42 am Thursday, February 10, 2022

By Alec Etheredge

CALERA – The left-hand lane of Interstate 65 northbound in Calera is currently closed following an accident.

According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 8:50 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, the highway patrol division was notified of a two-vehicle commercial vehicle crash near mile marker 227 just south of the Timberline exit.

The left lane will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is on scene assisting with traffic control.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible by utilizing alternate routes. ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

