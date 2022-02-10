Hoover Chamber accepting scholarship applications until April 8

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

HOOVER – The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its scholarship program.

“The scholarships awarded by the Hoover Area Chamber are a way that our membership reinvests in our community,” the Chamber’s website reads. “We are looking for individuals that have participated in or benefited from commerce from the Hoover area. When choosing a student for this scholarship we will be looking for someone who is looking to better the community in which they live through their future aspirations of higher education and entrepreneurial spirit.”

The Chamber has awarded more than $200,000 in scholarships over the past 20 years.

The Chamber plans to award four scholarships. The final dollar amount of scholarships are dependent on funding and are estimated to be $4,000 each.

To be eligible, an applicant:

Must be employed by or have parents employed by a Hoover Chamber member or the city of Hoover.

Must be a rising senior in high school for college applicants or pursuing a vocational career for vo-tech applicants.

Must be enrolled or plan to be enrolled in an undergraduate course of study during the 2022-2023 academic school year at an accredited 2- or 4-year college, university or vocation-technical college in the state of Alabama.

Scholarship applications and accompanying documentation must be completed in full and returned to the Hoover Chamber office – 3,000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 375, Hoover, AL 35244 – by the submission deadline of Friday, April 8.

Applications will be reviewed by the Chamber Scholarship Committee, and finalists will be asked to meet with the committee for an interview during the week of April 15-22.

Recipients of the scholarship will be notified no later than Wednesday, April 27 and are expected to attend the Scholarship Awards Luncheon, which is scheduled for Thursday, May 19.

Anyone interested in making a contribution to the scholarship fund may do so at Hooverchamber.org/scholarships.

Donations are tax-deductible thanks to the Chamber establishing a non-profit charitable foundation in 2016.