Jimmy Wayne Bailey

Chelsea

Jimmy Wayne Bailey, age 83, of Chelsea, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 14 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Bro. Mike Kiker and Bro. Alan Higdon officiating. Burial will follow at Kendrick – Bailey Cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mr. Bailey is preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry Lynn Reynolds.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Bailey; son, Eric Bailey (Susan); grandchildren, Shane, Bailey, and Cheyenne; great grandchildren, Cal and Cooper; and numerous other family and friends.

