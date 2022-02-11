Jones 55th

John and Jo Jones of Pelham celebrated their 55th anniversary on Feb. 10.

They were married on Feb. 10, 1967.

The couple has lived in Maplesville, Plantersville, Demopolis, Tuscaloosa, Selma, Montgomery, Huntsville and Pelham.

Their children are Johnna Stafford of Killen and Jessica Sentell of Duncanville.

Their grandchildren are Josie Beth Sentell of Duncanville, Claire Mahone Stafford of Killen and Owen McRea Stafford of Killen.

They plan to celebrate on Feb. 13 at Disney World.