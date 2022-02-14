Jeff State and ACS announce dual enrollment partnership

From STAFF REPORTS

ALABASTER – Thompson High School students will have new opportunities to earn college credits at the same time as completing their high school graduation requirements thanks to an enhanced partnership between Jefferson State and Alabaster City Schools (ACS).

On February 14, college and ACS officials announced an enhanced dual enrollment partnership to include Career and Technical Education credit within the Engineering Academy at Thompson High School. Participants will receive credit at the secondary level toward high school graduation while simultaneously earning credit toward an Associate in Applied Science Degree, Certificate or Short Certificate in Industrial Maintenance Technology at Jefferson State.

“Jefferson State is proud to grow our dual enrollment agreement with Alabaster City Schools, and we are excited for the new opportunities it will provide students,” said Jefferson State’s Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Mike Hobbs. “Dual enrollment is already such a wonderful benefit to students and their families, and this will make it even better.”

Through the partnership, students will receive hands-on training and will be given the opportunity to complete MSSC safety certifications. With support from local industry, high-wage, high-demand positions are being targeted for the training, aligning with engineering technology.

“Alabaster City Schools is excited to partner with Jefferson State Community College on this new opportunity for our students,” said Alabaster Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers. “Our goal is for each Thompson High School graduate to leave with a plan for education and/or gainful employment. This industrial maintenance dual enrollment program will provide students with the chance to join the workforce immediately and provide our local industry with well-trained employees. ACS is proud to add another way for students to become ‘Champions of Our Future.’”

The Thompson High School Engineering Academy is designed to provide an authentic environment to help students develop the skills and mindset to confidently pursue opportunities in the field. Students learn a wide variety of high-level skills desired by colleges and employers alike while identifying and developing their own interests.

The partnership with Jefferson State marks the first dual enrollment program that leads to a college-conferred certification and degree for THS students.

Students must meet enrollment requirements for Jefferson State and complete an application to be eligible for dual enrollment courses. The CTE Dual Enrollment Scholarship covers tuition, fees and textbooks for up to two Manufacturing & Technology classes each semester during fall and spring.

For more information:

• Jefferson State’s Manufacturing and Technology programs, Jeffersonstate.edu/manufacturing.

• Dual enrollment at JSCC, Jeffersonstate.edu/dualenrollment.

• Thompson High School Engineering Academy, Acsboe.org/Page/2696.