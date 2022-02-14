Marion Lanier Turnipseed
Published 11:52 am Monday, February 14, 2022
Marion Lanier Turnipseed
Clanton
Marion Lanier Turnipseed, age 73, of Clanton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Turnipseed is preceded in death by his father, James Lorenzo Turnipseed, Sr.; and sisters, Pat Turnipseed and Jean Turnipseed.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Woddail Turnipseed; children, William “Hank” Madison Murrah III and Joshua Woddail Murrah; grandchildren, Mac, Sam, and Rosalind Murrah; mother, Edith Dunn Turnipseed; brother, James L. Turnipseed, Jr. (Lois); and sister, Martha Shaw (Jimmy).
Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.