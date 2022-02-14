Marion Lanier Turnipseed

Clanton

Marion Lanier Turnipseed, age 73, of Clanton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 9.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Turnipseed is preceded in death by his father, James Lorenzo Turnipseed, Sr.; and sisters, Pat Turnipseed and Jean Turnipseed.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Woddail Turnipseed; children, William “Hank” Madison Murrah III and Joshua Woddail Murrah; grandchildren, Mac, Sam, and Rosalind Murrah; mother, Edith Dunn Turnipseed; brother, James L. Turnipseed, Jr. (Lois); and sister, Martha Shaw (Jimmy).

