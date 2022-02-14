With candidates qualified, Alabama campaign season in full swing for upcoming elections

By PAUL DEMARCO | Guest Columnist

So now that qualifying for the 2022 elections in Alabama is over, we can now sort out who is running for what office. While the United States Supreme Court will have the final say over what the Congressional Districts will look like in the state, all other campaigns are focused on the spring party primary elections.

We will now see candidates crisscross the state looking for votes and raising money for their campaign coffers to get out their message across Alabama.

So while the candidates get their campaigns ready for the final stretch, it is up to the voters to take the time to educate themselves on who will be the best public servants.

Democrats have qualified candidates for both Governor and the United States Senate races. However, only Republicans are set to be elected in statewide races for Alabama Lt. Governor, Treasurer, State Auditor and the Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries.

Alabama has really been a one party state since voters elected Republican super majorities in the state House of Representatives and Senate.

And with the dismal approval rankings of President Joe Biden, Democrats cannot expect voters to show up with enthusiasm at the ballot box this year either.

While there are pockets of Democrat strongholds in the state, every statewide elected office in the state and the majority of lawmakers look to continue to stay in the GOP column.

Thus, as we approach May 24 and the party primaries, Alabama citizens should take the time to educate themselves on the candidates and pick the right ones to serve the state and country.

Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives.