Carolyn Monk

Ozark

Carolyn Monk of Ozark, passed away at the age of 74 on Sunday, Feb. 13.

Carolyn was born on Aug. 23, 1947 in Ozark to Bennie Paul Sanders and Eudora Sanders Carroll. She married Danny Monk on Dec. 23, 1966, who survives, and they had six beautiful children.

She is preceded in death by her father, Bennie Paul Sanders.

Carolyn is survived by her mother, Eudora Carroll; her brother, Ronnie Sanders; her children, Hazan (Deidre) Monk, MaLana (Robert) Carlee, Stamler (Mitchi) Monk, Kliss (Dale) Monk, Sloan (Ashley) Monk, and Chala Monk; and her nine grandchildren, Kayla Watson, Haley (Alex) Hapgood, Lane Carlee, Kyle Watson, Sydney Monk, Shaman Hatcher, Gavin Monk, Liam Monk and Riggins Monk.

Carolyn graduated from Carroll High School and attended Samford University and Troy University. Carolyn later went on to be a Minister of Music at Wilton Baptist Church and Midland City Baptist Church. She taught piano lessons for many years, and enjoyed sharing the gift of song with everyone she encountered.

A celebration of life will occur Sunday, Feb. 20 from 3-5 p.m. at the home of Eudora Carroll.

A donation fund will be set up for those wishing to give with the American Diabetes Association. You may donate by visiting Diabetes.org/donate and give in Memory of Carolyn Monk. Please address dedication card to malanacmc101@gmail.com.