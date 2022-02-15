Tickets for 2022 Taste of Pelham now available

Published 12:19 pm Tuesday, February 15, 2022

The Taste of Pelham event that highlights Pelham's various local restaurants will return Tuesday, March 15 at the Pelham Civic Complex. All proceeds will benefit the Pelham Public Library. (Contributed)

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham residents can celebrate the return of a favorite community event. The Taste of Pelham will return after a two-year hiatus on Tuesday, March 15.

The event will be held at the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena and will offer members of the community the chance to get to know Pelham’s local restaurants. All proceeds will go towards the Pelham Public Library.

The library’s director Mary Campbell said in a previous interview they are expecting a big turnout given the event has been postponed for the past two years due to the pandemic.

Back in 2020, the library had everything planned for Taste of Pelham which was set for April 2020, and then the pandemic hit. Campbell said they’re very excited to bring it back and they’re looking forward to highlighting the new restaurants that have opened in the past two years.

The event is from 6 – 8 p.m.. Tickets are $30 in advance, $40 at the door, and tickets are available either at the Pelham Public Library or at 2022tasteofpelham.eventbrite.com.

