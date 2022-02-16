City of Helena accepting applications for city boards and committees

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – The city of Helena is now openly accepting applications for positions in its various boards and committees.

The application is available on the city of Helena website and is open to all residents of Helena who wish to contribute their time towards making the city a better place for everyone.

Boards currently accepting applications are the Diversity and Inclusion Board, the Helena Old Town Board (HOTBoard), the Farmers Market Committee, the Historical Preservation Society and the Library Board.

“The city of Helena is what it is today based on so many residents giving their time and talents by volunteering for the community,” said Mayor Brian Puckett. “It’s exciting that we are able to bring on more board members to continue the traditions we have all comes to love.”

To apply, visit Cityofhelena.org/city-of-helena-boards-and-committees-application/.